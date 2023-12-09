Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $398.25

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.25 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 392.75 ($4.96). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.05), with a volume of 5,700 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.94, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.93.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

