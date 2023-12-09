Westerly Capital Management LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westerly Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.75. 14,087,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

