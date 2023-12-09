Westerly Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

