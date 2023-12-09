Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.68 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

