Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

