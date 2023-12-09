Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.85 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

