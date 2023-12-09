Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 467,484 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,484 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 334,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 360,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,365,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 207,687 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

