Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.48

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and traded as high as $26.89. Wilmar International shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4,368 shares.

Wilmar International Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

