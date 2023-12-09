Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.16

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.16 and traded as low as $19.03. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 1,265,323 shares.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.