Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Xcel Brands worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

(Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.