Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as low as C$1.28. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 123,714 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on YGR. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.71.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6084906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

