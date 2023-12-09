Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.07

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and traded as low as $16.38. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 26,653 shares trading hands.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

