Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,971 shares during the period. Zalatoris II Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.01% of Zalatoris II Acquisition worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 27.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

