Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 140,133 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI's holdings in Tesla were worth $127,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

