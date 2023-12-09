Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $114.64 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,399 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $114,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

