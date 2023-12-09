Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $39.54 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541,590 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

