Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $45,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.70.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

