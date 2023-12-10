1,036 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

