111,320 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,497,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,819 shares of company stock worth $14,000,760. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

