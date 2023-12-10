114,225 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.30 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

