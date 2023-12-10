16,560 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 668.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 284,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 247,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. 6,041,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,050. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

