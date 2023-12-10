181 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,546.12 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,659.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,739.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,638.61.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

