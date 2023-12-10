19,440 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $478,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

