1,982 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.85.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.