19,920 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 620.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 532,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

