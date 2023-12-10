202,000 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,000. Crane accounts for 2.4% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $110.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

