23,603 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for 3.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $272.65 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.