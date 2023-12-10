25,000 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $495.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $505.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $439.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.