2,853 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

