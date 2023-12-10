3,250 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. AutoZone comprises about 4.4% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,620.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,587.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,520.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

