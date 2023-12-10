33,420 Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.