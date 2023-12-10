3,441 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

