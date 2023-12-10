4,516 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $80.46.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.