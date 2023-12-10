59 North Capital Management LP Sells 125,006 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

59 North Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,006 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $138.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

