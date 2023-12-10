6,700 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.