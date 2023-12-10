70,000 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 303,751 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.02. 15,711,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,506,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.