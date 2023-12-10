Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
