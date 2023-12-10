Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.