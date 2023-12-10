Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$13.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAV. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.48.

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.10. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9953811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

