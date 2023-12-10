Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In other news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

