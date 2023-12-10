Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.53

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.53 and traded as high as C$11.88. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 170,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.52. The stock has a market cap of C$727.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.837358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

