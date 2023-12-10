Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

