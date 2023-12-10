AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

MITT opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.