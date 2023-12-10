agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.09.

AGL stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.45. agilon health has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in agilon health by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

