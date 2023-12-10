Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.63.

AC stock opened at C$18.49 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1509769 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

