Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.37.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

