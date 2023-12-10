Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

