Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of AA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

