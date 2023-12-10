Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $7,355,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,901 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

