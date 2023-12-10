Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Up 5.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 19,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 5.1 %
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.