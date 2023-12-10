Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Up 5.1%

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 19,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 20,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

