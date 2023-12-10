Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 3.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 302,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 83,831 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

